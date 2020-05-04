Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter.

NYSE BEP opened at $45.18 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEP. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

