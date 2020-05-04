BTIG Research Trims Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Target Price to $23.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $16.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.46. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

