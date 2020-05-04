Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 504 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.3% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 315,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 48,804 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.8% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 862,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,734,000 after purchasing an additional 136,387 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.09.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

