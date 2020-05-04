Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 305 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 202.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,652,000 after buying an additional 4,986,613 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 339,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 77,532 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $902,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX stock opened at $48.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.