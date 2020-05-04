Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $328.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.25 and its 200-day moving average is $347.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,376 shares of company stock worth $5,821,612. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.