Calton & Associates Inc. Has $774,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.