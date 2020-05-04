Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on F shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 224,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,094 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

