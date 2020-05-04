Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,504,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $59.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $70.63.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

