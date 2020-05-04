Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $130.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

