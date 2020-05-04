Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,435 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,647 shares of company stock worth $5,860,653. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $80.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

