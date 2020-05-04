Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 2,161 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $120.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.48.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

