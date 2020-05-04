Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $134.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

