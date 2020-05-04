Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 513 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 176,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $415.27 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.89.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.