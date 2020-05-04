Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 751 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Target by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Target by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $107.63 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

