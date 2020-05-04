Cameco (TSE:CCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.97

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.97 and last traded at C$14.92, with a volume of 155569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.81.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$874.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.