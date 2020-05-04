Canaccord Genuity Boosts Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$6.25

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.46.

Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $999.39 million and a P/E ratio of -12.30.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total transaction of C$276,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,518,883.02. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 74,589 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$305,867.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 891,901 shares in the company, valued at C$3,657,418.43. In the last three months, insiders acquired 128,700 shares of company stock worth $390,243 and sold 259,189 shares worth $838,755.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

