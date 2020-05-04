Canaccord Genuity Raises Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$39.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$25.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$17.04 and a 52-week high of C$35.81.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

