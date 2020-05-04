Capital Square LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Capital Square LLC lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.3% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 18,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,982,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Home Depot by 102.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 32.8% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 37,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 95.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $218.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.20 and a 200 day moving average of $219.77. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

