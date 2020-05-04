Capital Square LLC Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC stock opened at $88.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WEC Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.10.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

