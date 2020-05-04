Capital Square LLC Sells 151 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $7,389,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $11,084,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

FB stock opened at $202.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

