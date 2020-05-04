Cars.com (CARS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cars.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cars.com has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $23.08.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $95,782.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan Wiener purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $171,254. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CARS. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cars.com from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.