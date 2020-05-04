Cfra Lowers Terex (NYSE:TEX) to Sell

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

TEX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

Shares of TEX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.33. 188,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,231. The company has a market cap of $952.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.77 million. Terex had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 2.37%. Terex’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Insiders have bought 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Terex by 740.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

