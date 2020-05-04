Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,083 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $34,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 143,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,575 shares of company stock worth $1,470,253 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

