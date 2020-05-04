Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $202.27 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

