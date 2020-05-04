Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after buying an additional 1,298,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after buying an additional 64,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.85.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $269.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.31.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

