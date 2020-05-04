Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,005,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,043,112 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Stephens upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

DAL stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

