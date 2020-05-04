Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

