Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.8% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $89.44 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.