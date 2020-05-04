Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

Chevron stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,185,731. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

