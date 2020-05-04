Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $2,565,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $89.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.97. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

