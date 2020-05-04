Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lessened by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $946,000. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 35,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 790,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,248,000 after purchasing an additional 89,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.48. 1,021,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,185,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

