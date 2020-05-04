Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $89.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 195,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.