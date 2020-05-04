Christopher (Chris) Richards Sells 700,000 Shares of Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) Stock

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £42,000 ($55,248.62).

LON PHC opened at GBX 6.15 ($0.08) on Monday. Plant Health Care plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4.28 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Plant Health Care Company Profile

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

