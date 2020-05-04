Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CI. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.05.

Shares of CI stock opened at $187.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

