Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 5.7% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,137,000 after purchasing an additional 743,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.78. 1,221,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,743,692. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

