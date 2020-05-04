Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 4.4% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,636,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $40.78. 1,221,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,743,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.