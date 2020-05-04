Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,137,000 after purchasing an additional 743,907 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $40.92 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

