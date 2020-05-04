Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Critical Comparison

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Rio Tinto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rio Tinto and Cleveland-Cliffs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto 4 8 8 0 2.20 Cleveland-Cliffs 0 6 2 1 2.44

Rio Tinto currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.55%. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus target price of $8.89, suggesting a potential upside of 112.65%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Rio Tinto.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto N/A N/A N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 14.71% 100.50% 9.28%

Dividends

Rio Tinto pays an annual dividend of $4.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Cleveland-Cliffs pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Rio Tinto pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cleveland-Cliffs pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rio Tinto has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Rio Tinto is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rio Tinto and Cleveland-Cliffs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto $43.17 billion 1.30 $8.01 billion $6.33 7.12 Cleveland-Cliffs $1.99 billion 0.57 $292.80 million $1.12 3.73

Rio Tinto has higher revenue and earnings than Cleveland-Cliffs. Cleveland-Cliffs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rio Tinto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Rio Tinto has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Rio Tinto on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum. Rio Tinto Group is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

