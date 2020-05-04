Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 119.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $18,905,411,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,927 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Clorox by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after acquiring an additional 397,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,986,000 after buying an additional 47,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after buying an additional 520,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.08.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $192.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.24. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.88 and its 200-day moving average is $161.81.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.