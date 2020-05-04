Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Stake Boosted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 292.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,905,411,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,362,000 after buying an additional 112,927 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after buying an additional 397,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,986,000 after buying an additional 47,696 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after buying an additional 520,194 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.00. 16,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

