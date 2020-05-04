Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $192.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.24. Clorox has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after buying an additional 866,360 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

