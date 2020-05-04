ColossusXT Trading Up 119.2% Over Last Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 95.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 119.2% higher against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $337.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000579 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,025,281,237 coins and its circulating supply is 11,984,239,410 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.