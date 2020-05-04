Community Bank N.A. Acquires 1,999 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 318,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

