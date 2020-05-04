Community Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $75.64 on Monday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average is $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

