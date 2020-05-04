Community Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,276,000 after purchasing an additional 213,238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,371,000 after acquiring an additional 158,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,838,000 after acquiring an additional 205,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,495,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,109,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $57.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.39. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.46.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

