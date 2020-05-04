Community Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $89.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

