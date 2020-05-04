Community Bank N.A. Has $6.50 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.4% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,675,000 after purchasing an additional 109,968 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 202.0% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 66.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $40.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

