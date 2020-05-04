Community Bank N.A. Has $7.01 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Community Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP opened at $130.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

