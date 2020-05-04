Community Bank N.A. Increases Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of DUK opened at $82.64 on Monday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.68.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

