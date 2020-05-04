Community Bank N.A. Sells 207 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Target by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 71,122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $108.23 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

